Arsenal star player, Mesut Ozil has been left out of Arsenal 25-man Premier League squad. The German has not played for the club since March when the season was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is despite the fact that the player has been available this season until now. Alongside Ozil, Centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos has also been omitted from the 25-man squad.

Both players can only represent Arsenal U23s until 2021 at the earliest as Ozil’s contract at the Emirates Stadium expires next summer.

Arsenal currently have 19 non-homegrown players over the age of 21, two more than the limit allowed by both the Premier League and UEFA.

Arsenal’s Premier League squad –

Cedric Soares, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin (homegrown), Willian, Dani Ceballos, Calum Chambers (homegrown), Gabriel, Mohamed Elneny, Rob Holding (homegrown), Sead Kolasinac, Alexandre Lacazette, Bernd Leno, Matt Macey (homegrown), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (homegrown), Pablo Mari, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe, Alex Runar Runarsson, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka