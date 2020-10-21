Manchester United have set a new club record in Tuesday’s win against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, logging 10 consecutive away games victories for the first time in their history.

A late winner from Marcus Rashford saw the Red Devils win 2-1 against the Parisians at the Parc des Princes – where they also made a famous win back in 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have now won their last 10 matches on the road, dating back to the 2-1 extra-time win against Norwich City in the FA Cup on June 27.

Since Harry Maguire’s 118th minute to sink the Canaries, United have beaten Brighton (three times), Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Luton Town, Newcastle United and now PSG.

United took the lead on Matchday 1 through a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the first-half.

PSG came out firing in the second half and eventually forced a deserved equaliser when Anthony Martial headed a Neymar Jr corner into his own net 10 minutes after the restart.

Rashford spared his side’s blushes in the 87th minute, taking Paul Pogba’s pass and rifling a low shot in off the post from outside the area and beyond goalkeeper Keylor Navas.