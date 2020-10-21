By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester City had things easy in their Wednesday opening Champions League match against FC Porto. The Citizens easily beat the Portuguese club 3 – 1 in a match they dominated all along.

Porto started the match as the team to beat grabbing an early lead in the match. Luiz Diaz put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute.

City, however, got things back under control six minutes after Porto scored their only goal. Sergio Aguero scored the equalizing goal for Man City from the penalty spot after Pepe’s foul on Raheem Sterling.

The first half ended 1-1.

City came roaring back in the second half as Ilkay Guendogan put the host ahead in the 65th minute and Ferran Torres sealed the win in the 73 rd minute. They well dominated the match, recording 65 percent ball possession in the match and 6 attempts on goal compared to Porto’s 35 percent ball possession and 2 shots on goal.