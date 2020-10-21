By Femi Ogunshola

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has called for a quick and thorough investigation into Tuesday incident that led to avoidable casualties at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

Gbajabiamila expressed grief over the sad event in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He described the event of the reported casualties of protesters at the Tollgate as disturbing and not reflective of the nation’s growing democracy.

“Events in my home state Lagos, last night and up until this afternoon have left my heart heavy and my spirit disturbed.

“After 60 years, our democracy should have grown beyond the point where conflicting visions of nationhood result in violence on the streets and blood on the ground.

“It is unavoidably and painfully clear that there were a number of casualties as a result of gunfire at the Lekki Tollgate”.

He reiterated the need for a quick and thorough investigation to determine the facts of what happened on Tuesday in the state.

The speaker said that Nigerians deserve an account of the acts that led to Tuesday events and urged the people to remain calm and law-abiding.

The lawmaker noted that no blood needed to be spilt any more while calling for calm to get the true picture of events.

“In Lagos and everywhere else, too much blood has already been spilt in our country, let there be no more.

“May God bless and keep you all. And may God bless and keep the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

NAN