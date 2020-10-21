Michael Adeshina

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has broken silence on Tuesday evening’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza area of the State.

The governor described the shooting as “unfortunate” and the “toughest night of our lives.”

He stated this after he concluded visits to hospitals with victims of the shooting.

Sanwo-Olu, however, pinned the sad incident on forces beyond direct control.

He said: “This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.

“I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki.

“It has taken me this long to make a statement because I have to prioritize the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.”

The governor confirmed that 2 peaceful protesters are currently receiving intensive medical care.

“There are currently 10 patients at the Gen Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care,” Sanwo-Olu added.

“3 patients have been discharged & we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.

“As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.

“I will give a state broadcast in the morning.”