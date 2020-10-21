By Abankula
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos said he would give a broadcast Wednesday morning on the tragic shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza, in which by his account 28 people were injured, two critically.
He did not indicate the number of the dead, in multiple tweets he posted after visiting the injured in three Lagos hospitals early today.
According to him, “there are currently 10 patients at the General Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care.
“Three patients have been discharged & we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care”, he wrote.
Sanwo-Olu had tried to pacify the #EndSARS protesters, including delivering their letter to President Buhari and setting up a judicial commission of enquiry on police brutality.
But the attack of unarmed protesters by armed soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza Tuesday night appeared to have destroyed his relationship with the protesters.
He tried to repair the reputation damage in his tweets.
“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger…
“As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.
“I will give a state broadcast in the morning”, he said.
According to witnesses at the shooting, no fewer than eight people were killed by the soldiers.
Is the governor that order the army to shoot at the protesters. He is with State murder of youth protesters in Nigeria: Our responsibility. Will the international community stand by whilst peaceful youth protesters in Nigeria are being murdered at point blank range by Nigeria army and police forces? The Nigerian people are being held captive by a fascist, corrupt, mafia-like criminal oligarchy that is using state army and police forces to kill, maim, rape and imprison ordinary Nigerians. The Nigerian people may not have direct access to important voices and leaders in the global community, it is left to us Nigerians in diaspora to mount campaign of pressure to free Nigeria from this criminal gang led by Muhammadu Buhari. First, we must get the International Criminal Court at the Hague to declare immediately that the Nigeria President, the heads of all military and police units in the country, as well as local army and police commanders will be held personally and criminally liable for the deaths and inhumane treatment of every Nigerian that suffers harm or loss of life during this current NSARS protests. Secondly, we must call on all governments with diplomatic presence in Nigeria to condemn the violent reprisals by Nigeria state forces against the protesters. Furthermore, we call on all governments to freeze the assets of all Nigerian political leaders in their countries until the proper reforms being canvassed by Nigeria’s youthful protesters are met. Thirdly, we unequivocally support the demands of Nigeria’s youth protesters. As a minimum, the youth protesters should stand firm on the following demands: 1. Immediate disbandment of the NSARS; 2. Withdrawal of all army, police, and paramilitary units to their barracks. Local commanders must be held accountable for the criminal use of arms, including the discharge of live ammunition on protesters; 3. An urgent convocation of the National Assembly and a declaration of a freeze on the salaries and personal emoluments of all legislators and executive heads of all political units in Nigeria. There is no excuse or justifiable rationale for Nigerian senators earning 30 million naira or 2.9 million dollars monthly. No public official in Nigeria should be able to earn more than 15 times the minimum wage, with the Chief Justice, the Head of the Civil Service, and director-generals of major parastatals, the Governor of the Central Bank, and the President of Nigeria at equivalent maximum salary of 15 times minimum wage. This is one way to return sanity to the bloated cost of governance in Nigeria. 4. A maximum time limit of nine months should be set for the writing of a new Peoples constitution and a meeting of a Sovereign National Conference of key stakeholders will be held to determine the future of Nigeria will be determined. Folu Ogundimu