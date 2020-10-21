By Abankula

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos said he would give a broadcast Wednesday morning on the tragic shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza, in which by his account 28 people were injured, two critically.

He did not indicate the number of the dead, in multiple tweets he posted after visiting the injured in three Lagos hospitals early today.

According to him, “there are currently 10 patients at the General Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care.

“Three patients have been discharged & we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care”, he wrote.

Sanwo-Olu had tried to pacify the #EndSARS protesters, including delivering their letter to President Buhari and setting up a judicial commission of enquiry on police brutality.

But the attack of unarmed protesters by armed soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza Tuesday night appeared to have destroyed his relationship with the protesters.

He tried to repair the reputation damage in his tweets.

“This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger…

“As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.

“I will give a state broadcast in the morning”, he said.

According to witnesses at the shooting, no fewer than eight people were killed by the soldiers.