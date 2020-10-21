Michael Adeshina

Nicki Minaj has used her platform to speak out in support of peaceful Nigerian protesters who were murdered, injured at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, Nigeria Tuesday.

The American rapper noted that she is praying for the young Nigerians who stood their ground against police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.

“Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard,” Nicki wrote on her verified Twitter page.

However, 28 people have been confirmed injured with two critically ill and many feared dead.

According to one of the protesters, officers of the Nigerian Army fired gunshots to kill protesters at about 7 pm on Tuesday.

Pictures shared on social media showed how some of the peaceful young men and women murdered and injured were covered with Nigerian flags.

The tragic incident has also drawn criticism from powerful voices which include Hilary Clinton, Rihana, Bukola Saraki, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, under which the barbaric act was perpetrated claimed that it was caused by forces beyond control.

He called for calm and vowed to reveal the truth once the investigation is completed.