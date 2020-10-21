By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday said he was heartbroken following shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos by soldiers, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation now.

Atiku, in a video, said he woke up this morning and did the unusual, by calling some of his acquaintances because he wanted to be sure they were safe.

“I also wanted to be assured that the event of yesterday was a nightmare, but it was real. This is our new normal, as I speak, many parents and homes are in mourning, their children mow down in their prime by needless show of force by security forces that were supposed to be protecting them.

“For over a week, our young people have been trying to draw our attention to their grievances by way of the #EndSARS movement. Sadly, it reached a violent crescendo yesterday with unprovoked killing of unarmed and peaceful protesters, even while they demonstrated their patriotism by singing the national anthem,” he said.

According to Atiku, “I am heartbroken at this turn of event and deeply condoled with the families of the victims. I feel their pains, and the pains of the injured and maimed. There are reports from hospitals refusing to treat the injured from this horrendous incidence.

“I urge all hospitals, private and public to treat all injured people. To save their lives is a task that must be prioritised,” he said.

Atiku called on the armed forces to show restraint, as no more lives must be lost, saying that “We must face our common enemies, not our brothers and sisters. On our front are the terrorists and insurgents, who seek to end the Nigerian way of life.

“Finally, I asked President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to the nation, even as he strictly implements the demands laid out by our young compatriots.”