Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the withdrawal of policemen attached to Very Important Personalities, VIPs across the country.

This is contained in a police wireless message dated October 21, 2020, addressed to all state Commissioners of Police.

The IGP warned that any commander who failed to carry out the directive would be sanctioned.

He, however, exempted policemen attached to government houses, Senate President and the Speaker, House of Representatives from the directive.

According to him, any protect personnel found escorting or guarding any VIP with or without a firearm is deemed to be deployed by the commander and that the commander would be sanctioned.

Adamu ordered those affected by the directive to report to their various commissioners of police.