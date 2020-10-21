By Abankula

The civil disturbance in Lagos since Tuesday night is looking more like an insurrection, with more public and private buildings torched by rioters.

One of the buildings torched is the Headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) at Marina, Lagos.

The multi-storey building was set ablaze by hoodlums who invaded the premises, chased out the workers before the attack.

Reports said the NPA firefighters ran for their dear lives when they were unable to arrest the inferno.

The fire affected five floors of the nine storey building, before it was brought under control.

The hoodlums had earlier attacked the NPA facility in Dockyard, Apapa.

Also attacked were the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge Toll Gate, the Oba’s palace in Lagos, the Oriental Hotel in Lekki, the TVC headquarters in Ikosi, the family homes of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and The Nation newspaper headquarters on Fatai Atere Way.

Many police stations have also been torched in Lagos, along with the council office of Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government.

Both TheNation newspaper and TVC headquarters are believed owned by APC leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a senior officer, substantial damage was not done to the premises as firemen came on time.

The press and the newsroom were not affected, unlike the TVC that was razed.

#EndSARS protests began in many states about 12 days ago as a peaceful march against police brutality and the notorious police unit FSARS.

It later metamorphosed into a protest against the many ills of the country, as encapsulated in seven points.

Protesters wanted President Buhari to address them, but he has so far refused to do so.