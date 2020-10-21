By Taiwo Okanlawon

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has condemned the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings of the youths protesting against police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

In a statement by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Fayose who expressed grief over the current situation in the country, condemned the crackdown on the innocent Nigerians.

He said the country is experiencing the current chaotic situation because the citizens through their votes allowed a clueless and incompetent man to ascend the exalted position.

The former governor maintained that President Muhammadu cares about no one, saying he warned Nigerians against voting for him but they didn’t hearken to his voice.

The statement reads, “My heart is heavy. Like every other concerned Nigerians, I’m worried. I’m sad that soldiers were sent to shoot at our youths, who were only expressing their anger against the system.

“I sympathize with families of the deaths and pray that God will heal the injured.

“However, the sad reality we must face now is that the current situation in our nation is a result of allowing a clearly incompetent man to ascend to the highest office in the land. I saw all these coming and I warned Nigerians. You can’t wear a white robe on a pig.

“Life does not matter to a clueless leader whose only fulfillment is that he is called Mr. President. He cares about no one except himself. That’s why up till now, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have not said a word. Sad!”.