By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor aka Rema on Wednesday blamed the bad healthcare in Nigeria for causing his brother’s death.

Rema recounted the terrible incident via his verified Twitter account.

He said his brother was cut wrongly while being operated on with candlelight.

According to the singer, politicians keep diverting the money meant for the good healthcare system and borrowing while using the country’s pain as a format.

”I lost my Brother to Nigeria’s bad healthcare system, they did a surgery on him with candlelight. They cut him wrongly and he bled to death.

”The money to provide good healthcare system is in an old man’s foreign account and they keep borrowing using our pain as their format. We’ve lost a lot of people to the decisions of a few people” he tweeted.

