By Taiwo Okanlawon

Suspected hoodlums have set ablaze the head office of The Nation, a daily newspaper published in Lagos, Nigeria.

#WATCH: Hoodlums set a car parked at the headquarters of The Nation Newspaper on fire. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/BULcladLzk — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) October 21, 2020

The development comes hours after the head office of Television Continental (TVC) was torched.

A popular talkshow programme, YourView, was on when the hoodlums besieged the station.

The programme host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, who said the hoodlums entered in a van, asked to go on a commercial break.

Videos online confirmed by workers at the station said the assailants set fire to the station over its connection to Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).