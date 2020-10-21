By Stanley Nwanosike

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on some local government headquarters of the state, as the EndSARS protests reportedly turned violent.

Tension began to build up in the affected areas when suspected hoodlums allegedly hijacked the protests.

The hoodlums allegedly put up bonfires in different parts of Enugu metropolis, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and Nike Lake Road.

This heightened the fear among residents, forcing banks, shops and business premises in Abakpa, Trans-Ekulu, Nike Road, Liberty Road and Emene to close early in the day to avoid an attack.

Also, many public and private schools within the metropolis closed earlier in the day to allow pupils and students to return home safely.

It was observed that the presence of military operatives at the popular Okpara Square, where the protesters usually assembled scared away protesters from the area.

A resident of Trans-Ekulu, Mr Joseph Ogbu, said that the hoodlums blocked traffic to Trans-Ekulu, Abakpa and Nike Area with bonfires.

“I was in my office when I saw people running helter-skelter and immediately we came out, we saw the protesters coming towards our office so we hurriedly locked up. We were told that the angry protesters were destroying vehicles and people’s shops around Nike area.

“The situation is becoming worse. State Government needs to act very fast to avert bloodshed in the state,’’ Ogbu said.

NAN