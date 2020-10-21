By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has inaugurated a 17-man Peace Committee to promote harmony and peaceful coexistence in Kano state.

Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Kano.

The statement quoted the governor as directing the committee to convene a meeting with different nationalities and adopt proactive measures towards promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

He directed the committee to work out appropriate peace-building mechanisms for the sustainability of the various peace efforts by the government and security agencies.

The governor who described the protests as unfortunate, urged members of the committee to educate the youths on the importance of peace and being law-abiding.

Ganduje said that his administration had instituted various measures, to safeguard lives and property in the state.

“The committee will be co-Chair by Igwe Boniface Ibekwe and Rev. Adeyemi Samuel, as representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the various Christian denominations.

“Others include Christian youth groups, representatives of ethnic nationalities and that of the traders,” Ganduje said in the statement.

The statement added that the governor also held a similar meeting with Islamic clerics and members of the business community in the state.

NAN