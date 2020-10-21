By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rivers Government has to set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate alleged brutality and human rights abuses by officers of the disbanded Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) in the State.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike announced this on Tuesday in a State-wide broadcast to the people of the State.

He said the State initially declined to set up another Panel of Inquiry as directed by the National Council of States but changed the position because of new facts and evidences on ground.

“We were the first State in this country to expose the cruelties of SARS and challenged the Federal Government to rein in on this evil force but nothing happened.

“We went further to set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry which indicted operatives of the much dreaded SARS for acts of criminal misconduct, murder and gross human rights abuse.

“The findings and recommendations of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry were submitted to the relevant Federal Authorities, including the Police High Command, but nothing was done.

“Instead of support, we were accused of playing politics and the Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) even organized a demonstration in support of the atrocities of SARS against the people.

“What is true is that, by God’s grace, Rivers State have in a long while been secure and peaceful under our watch as we continue to strive and deliver on our commitments to the people,” he stated.

Governor Wike noted that despite the olive branch extended to the opposition, intelligence report shows that the Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of APC based in Abuja is capitalising on the opportunity created by #EndSARS protest to destabilise the prevailing peace and progress in the State.

According to him, one of the beneficiaries of the nolle prosequi in favour of all those who had criminal processes in Courts, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree led hired thugs from neighbouring States into Port Harcourt to cause mayhem under the guise of supporting “PRO-SARS protests.

The protest, he said, which was against the overwhelming mood of the nation defines Rotimi Amaechi’s predilection for violence to achieve political goals.

“We are not surprised because these characters are the very ones that used SARS in the recent past to intimidate, maim and kill our people, including the late Dr. Ferry Gberegbe.

“This action was intended to provoke the peace-loving people of the State to needless violence and destruction.

“We commend the people of the State for their peaceful disposition and for refusing to be provoked by these miscreants and their spineless sponsors. We also commend the security agencies for ensuring that nothing untoward happened throughout today’s ill-intended protest.

“At this point, it is important to remind Ojukaye Flag-Amachree and his fellow criminal travellers that nolle prosequi is not an acquittal. Government will not hesitate to re-instate criminal proceedings against them if they continue with their predispositions to violence and criminal misconduct.

“Rivers State is peaceful and we cannot allow any misguided person or group to exploit the current situation to disturb the peace and endanger our collective security”, he stated.

The Governor also announced that a reformed and disciplined Task force on Illegal Street Trading and Motor Parks would soon be set up to restore sanity to the streets.

He called on the people of the State to remain vigilant and ensure that they do not play into the hands of detractors.

Governor Wike assured that his administration would not be distracted in her determination to defend the interest of the State and transform all parts with the available resources.