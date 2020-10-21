Arsonists camouflaging as #ENDSARS protesters have descended on the Lagos state government owned Oyinbgo Bus Terminus and set it ablaze, along with the buses parked there.

Several properties in Lekki are also reportedly under arson attack, after the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge toll gate was burnt.

The TVC station, owned by the APC leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been set ablaze and the station is off-air.

A senior staff told PMNEWS that the station was attacked today.

The police reinforcement called in on Tuesday, could not stop the attack.

Governor Babajide Sawo-Olu’s family home on Lagos Island has also been torched.

Last night an attempt to set ablaze Ago-Okota Police station in Isolo Local Government development area was foiled.

It was resisted by the combined forces of the Nigerian Police and members of the Odua Peoples Congress OPC.

There was shooting throughout the night,

Hundreds of hoodlums were determined to burn down the station, after two stations within the area ILASA and CELE were torched.

The escalation in the #EndSARS protest, from peaceful to violent protest began Tuesday night after soldiers led by Brigadier Francis Omata unleashed gun shots on peaceful protesters camped at Lekki Toll Gate Plaza.

No fewer than eight people were gunned down, according multiple social media reports.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also reported early today that he saw 28 injured people in three hospitals.

Two of the injured were under intensive care.

Today, the police reportedly shot two youngsters at Oyingbo.

This incensed others and led to the burning of the modern bus station, along with the buses.