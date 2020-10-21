By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo on Wednesday led prayer for bloodshed to stop in Nigeria following Tuesday’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos.

Oyedepo, who led his congregation in prayer, prayed that God should have mercy and clear the mess the nation has found itself.

“Lord, have mercy and clear the mess that we have found ourselves in. Preserve the precious lives of our youths. Lift up your two hands: cry for mercy for our nation. That there shall be no further bloodshed, Lord have mercy.

“Lord, let your mercies sort out the matter on hand right now. Let your mercy prevail for us. Let’s call for mercy. Everyone that called for mercy had attention,” he prayed.

Oyedepo also prayed that God should give attention to the situation in Nigeria and that His mercy should prevail on the nation’s behalf.

“Jesus have mercy. Let an end come to this spate of bloodshed in the name of Jesus. Intervene in our matter as a nation. Intervene in our matter today. Let your mercies prevail. Let your mercies answer for us.

“Father in the name of Jesus, step into the affairs of Nigeria today and bring calm back to our streets.

Jesus, step into the affairs of this nation today and calm these storms. Step into the affairs of this nation today and calm these raging storms,” he prayed.