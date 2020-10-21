The management of Osun United Football Club of Osogbo on Tuesday announced the suspension of its team’s training and the screening exercise at the club.

The suspension was in the wake of the state government’s declaration of a state-wide indefinite curfew following the “EndSARS” protests which were becoming violent in the state.

Tajudeen Amodu, the club’s Media Officer, in a statement in Osogbo said the suspension was jointly announced by the club Vice President, Vincent Akinbami, and the Team Manager, Kabiru Adekunle.

“They stated that the decision became necessary in order to ensure the safety of players, technical crew officials and the backroom staff of the club.

“Following the imposition of curfew by the state governor to prevent further violent attacks due of the ongoing protest, we wish to inform the public that the screening exercise, which officially began on Monday at the Osogbo Township Stadium has been put on hold.

“All our players, technical crew and backroom staff, and the management officials are advised to stay in their respective homes until a further announcement is made.

“We also advise our players to stay clear of any area where protests are staged to avoid being attacked.

“Our prayer is that peace and orderliness shall be restored into our land as soon as possible,” he said.

Osun Government had, through a press release by the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew.

The curfew which was imposed on all parts of the state became effective from 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and will be in place until further notice.