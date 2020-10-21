By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah and other celebrities including Fabian Lojede, Olalekan Olaleye on Wednesday in South Africa joined others to protest against police brutality in Nigeria.

This is coming after the killing of peaceful young protesters by soldiers at the Lekki Toll-Gate in Lagos on Tuesday night, causing an uproar, within and outside the country.

The demonstration was held at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria.

Ramsey posted a picture of himself and four others including fellow entertainer Olalekan Olaleye (aka Agba Inaki) on Instagram, calling them “spearheads of the #endsarsnow movement in Pretoria, South Africa.”

Fabian also posted a picture and videos of himself, Ramsey, jazz guitarist Kunle Ayo and others protesting in South Africa.