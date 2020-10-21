By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described soldiers’ shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki on Tuesday evening as nothing but a massacre.

Saraki said he watched with horror the use of force against the Lekki #EndSARS protesters and that his heart bled for the country.

“It is sad and disheartening that this is happening. These are peaceful youth protesting to express legitimate concerns. It is unacceptable for any Government to turn its weapons on its own young people. What has happened in Lekki tonight is nothing but a massacre.

“This shooting must stop immediately and the security agents that carried out this exercise should be ordered to stop. No life of any Nigerian youth taking part in a peaceful protest deserves to be taken.

“This is not the Nigeria that we hope to leave for the next generation. Our young people are the future of our country. This is not the Nigeria we have worked for, strove for, prayed for, and have sacrificed for,” he said.

According to him, dialogue was the only logical option in the current situation and not violence.

“Dialogue may take a longer time to work and it may appear frustrating. However, as a leading member in the comity of nations, the violent silencing of protesting youths cannot be an option for Nigeria.

“I appeal to the government to put an end to this shooting of protesters by security agents. We need to exercise great patience, restraint and compassion in handling the demands of these youth.

“Killing our defenceless youth is wrong — regardless of the circumstance. Killing our children our youth is also killing our future as a nation. We must take a quick walk back from this.

“We must do all that is necessary to protect and engage with the youth on all issues. Let the shooting stop and let fruitful dialogue commence. Mr. President, this is what needs to be done. I appeal to you to do the right thing,” he stated.