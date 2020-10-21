Former United States Vice President Joe Biden and the democratic presidential nominee in the forthcoming presidential election has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the violent crackdown by the military on protesters in Nigeria.

Biden said this in the statement he issued following shooting of people protesting against police brutality at Lekki tollgate in Lagos on Tuesday evening.

“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths.

“My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence.

“The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.

“I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.”