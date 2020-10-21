By Jethro Ibileke

Some suspected hoodlums have held parties to celebrate the escape of their gang members and friends’ from the Nigerian Correctional Centres (NCC), both in Oko and along Sapele road, in Benin City, Edo state capital.

The ‘victory parties’ were held simultaneously at Upper Sakponba road, Esigie street and M.M Way respectively.

Recall that almost 2,000 inmates were said to be missing at the Oko and Sapele road correctional centres in Benin City, after hoodlums attacked the facility on Monday, under the guise of the #EndSARS.

The hoodlums who were heard chanting anti-security and President Muhammadu Buhari slogan at the parties, boasted that they are now ready to confront anyone who dare them.

Besides, the hoodlums sang anti-rival cult group songs to challenge their rivals to a fight.

It was gathered that some of the fleeing inmates being celebrated were serving various jail terms for offences bothering on murder and armed robbery.

The hoodlums had hijacked the ongoing peaceful nationwide protest against police brutality and human rights violation and launched a violent attack on the correctional centres.

Besides, the group also looted the armoury of Ugbekun and Idogbo police divisions before setting them ablaze.

The state police spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor could not be reached for comment.