Irate youths stormed the family home of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Omididun Street on Wednesday morning.

The youths gathered at the house with the intention to wreak havoc after widespread reports on the attack of Military officers on peaceful protesters on Tuesday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, the youths soaked the house in petrol but was quickly stopped by residents for fear that the fire could spread uncontrollably.

Moments after, however, the youths succeeded in burning down the house.

One of the eyewitnesses said, “Around 7.45 am, angry youths gathered around Sanwo-Olu’s family home on Omididun Street, Lagos Island, throwing stones and shattering glasses.

“One of the youths poured petrol on the building but was immediately prevented from setting it ablaze because the fire could spread and lead to loss of lives.

“However, the youths soon gathered again and burnt down the house. The fire is currently spreading but firefighters have arrived at the scene.”

It was learnt that policemen attached to the Adeniji Adele Police Station had raced to the scene in a bid to quell the violence.