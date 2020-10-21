By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian Mixed Martial Art champion, Kamaru Usman has lamented about the ongoing situation in the country stating that Buhari and the government has failed Nigeria.

In a sober video posted on the kickboxer’s Twitter handle. He titled it “We need you now more than ever President Buhari.”

Usman said what is going on in the country is tough and that all the killing and destructions ongoing in Nigeria has set the country back

Kamaru queried that where is the president asking why the president is yet to come out and speak to Nigerians.

He said President Buhari needs to step up and the government has to step up as the silence has gone on for too long.

Usman commiserated with all Nigerians in the country stating that the country will get past the current crisis and pledged support for the ongoing protest.

“We need you now more than ever President Buhari” 🙏🏿🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/F61xNuiUhu — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 20, 2020