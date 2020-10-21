Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Just as it is going on in Lagos State, criminal gangs have hijacked the #EndSARS protests in Rivers with two police stations already set ablaze amidst sporadic shooting in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State.

The hoodlums also burnt down a building housing a State High Court.

An unconfirmed report indicated that a police vehicle was also burnt at Woji, a town in suburb of Port Harcourt, the state capital while two persons were also feared dead.

Reports of the burning of the buildings came amidst sounds of sporadic gun shots along Mile One, Diobu, from Ikokwu Motor spare parts area market to Education Bus stop area of Port Harcourt allegedly by some hoodlums marching towards the Mile One Police Station Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, a full loaded truck of police officers and an armoured personnel carrier, APC, have been mobilized to Oyigbo to ward off the rampaging hoodlums.

But it was learnt that residents, motorists and commuters are already fleeing from the area.

But our sources claimed that the hoodlums causing the mayhem in the area may have crossed over from Aba in Abia State to Rivers for a protest that later turned violent.

When contacted, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the burning of Police Stations.

But he said he was on his way to the area to ascertain what really happened.

He promised to brief the press after confirming the incident.