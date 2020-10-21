Edouard Mendy

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has admitted Edouard Mendy has already become Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The former Rennes stopper helped the Blues secure Lampard’s first goalless draw as Chelsea boss in Tuesday’s Champions League stalemate with Sevilla.

The Senegal international shot-stopper was rushed to return after a thigh injury to start Chelsea’s opening Champions League game.

When asked if Mendy is already his starter, Lampard said: “At the moment yes; he’s shown his quality. The way he’s played, he’s played very well, that’s two clean sheets for him already.

“Sevilla are a top team in European football, no doubt. The concentration and focus to get the result was big from the team.

READ ALSO  Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy going to Chelsea

“We made a lot of good decisions tonight, so it’s a really nice place for us to build from. I think it’s a positive result. The clean sheet was a big deal for us.”

 