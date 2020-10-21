Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has admitted Edouard Mendy has already become Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The former Rennes stopper helped the Blues secure Lampard’s first goalless draw as Chelsea boss in Tuesday’s Champions League stalemate with Sevilla.

The Senegal international shot-stopper was rushed to return after a thigh injury to start Chelsea’s opening Champions League game.

When asked if Mendy is already his starter, Lampard said: “At the moment yes; he’s shown his quality. The way he’s played, he’s played very well, that’s two clean sheets for him already.

“Sevilla are a top team in European football, no doubt. The concentration and focus to get the result was big from the team.

“We made a lot of good decisions tonight, so it’s a really nice place for us to build from. I think it’s a positive result. The clean sheet was a big deal for us.”