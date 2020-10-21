By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy is promoting a new petition in the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement.

The petition on the UK government and parliament website accused the government and the police of violating the rights of agitators protesting against police brutality.

It urged the UK to implement sanctions that allow “individuals and entities that violate human rights around the world to be targeted.”

“Deploying sanctions would provide accountability for and be a deterrent to anyone involved in violations of human rights,” it read.

The singer who is currently in the UK urged British citizens and residents, to sign the petition, urging other people in America and Asia to the same.

He wrote, “I am in London and I’m doing my best to make sure sanctions are imposed against Nigerian Government Officials. I need all citizens of all European countries, America, Asia EVERYWHERE to please Do the Same. THEY MUST ALL PAY!!”

The page noted that the petition, created on Tuesday and which can only be signed by British citizens and residents, will be considered in the UK parliament when it reaches its target of 100,000 signatures.

73,517 individuals have so far signed a petition as at the time of filing this report.

This is coming after multiple reports of massive shootings of #EndSARS protesters by security agents at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday evening.