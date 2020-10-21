Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said one of the 11 people rushed to Reddington Hospital on Tuesday night, after the Lekki Toll Gate attack, has died.

The governor in his earlier briefings said no one died.

“Information reaching us now is that a life was lost at Reddington Hospital due to blunt force trauma to the head. It is an unfortunate and very sad loss.

“This is an isolated case. We are still investigating if he was a protester”, he tweeted.

Early on Wednesday, the governor visited three hospitals where the injured protesters were admitted.

He said: “This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.

“I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki .

“There are currently 10 patients at the General Hospital, 11 at Reddington and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries while 2 are receiving intensive medical care.

“Three patients have been discharged & we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.

“As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents”.