By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has imposed a 24-hour curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State.

Wike, in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday also announced that the curfew also extended to Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikokwu and Iloaubuchi areas of Port Harcourt Local Government Area as well as Oil Mill area of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

The governor explained that the decision to impose the curfew was taken after a State Security Council meeting which held at the Government House, Port Harcourt earlier today.

Wike stated that while the State Government appreciated and commended the peaceful nature of the ongoing #EndSARS protests , it was becoming clear by the day that the protest had been hijacked by hoodlums to unleash carnage.

“Earlier today, some hoodlums attacked and destroyed Police Stations and Court buildings in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State. Another set of hooligans were also on rampage at the Ikokwu spare parts markets disturbing public peace and damaging property”.

Wike asserted that the state government cannot watch helplessly and allow trouble-makers to take the laws into their hands and use the current situation to create a state of panic and insecurity.

To this end, he said the State’s Security Council had decided to impose curfew in some parts of the State to secure lives and property.

“A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on Mile 1, Mile 2, Emenike, Ikokwu and Iloaubuchi areas of Port Harcourt from 6.30 p.m. today 21st October 2020.

“A 24-hour curfew has been imposed on the entire Oyigbo Local Government Area from 6.30 p.m. today, 21st October 2020; a 24-hour curfew has also been imposed on Oil mill area in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area” he said.

The governor has therefore directed security agencies to enforce the curfew with effect from 6.30 p.m. today 21st October 2020.

Similarly, Local Government Chairmen have also been directed to mobilize vigilantes and work with security agencies to ensure that no hoodlum is allowed to disturb the peace or destroy lives and property in their Local Government Areas.

“We urge all citizens to remain vigilant and report all suspicious characters to the security agencies for immediate action. Let me appeal to our youths not to allow themselves to be used to roll-back the peace we are enjoying in the State under any pretext,” he added.