By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former U.S President Bill Clinton on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to have a peaceful dialogue with the #EndSARS protesters.

He said this via his verified Twitter account.

”I am deeply concerned over the reports of violence in Lagos and urge the Nigerian government to engage in Peaceful dialogue with the #EndSARS protesters for police reform and an end to corruption.

PM NEWS notes that his wife, Hilary Clinton had earlier called on the Nigerian government to call off its soldiers.

