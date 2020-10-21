Tina Knowles, the mother of award-winning singer Beyonce, has fired back at Tiwa Savage and other Nigerians who demanded “internet activism” from her daughter.

Tiwa Savage, in an Instagram video, called out big brands including Beyoncé to lend their voices to the #EndSARS movement.

The Koroba singer said she contributed to Beyonce’s “Black Is King” album and demanded a response from the superstar and her team.

“I was involved, recently, in a project that I was so proud of, like as an artiste I was so so proud to be called to be among the few people that was [sic] involved in this project. It’s called ‘Black Is King: The Gift album’.

“But I want to use my platform right now to call Beyonce and the whole team that reached out to a lot of Nigerians; Nigerian artistes, Nigerian producers, Nigerian video directors, dancers, creatives.

“I’m calling on Beyonce and her team, the same way they used their platform… to elevate and to show the world that Black is King and how beautiful Afrobeat and Africa our culture is. I want them to please use their voice and their platform right because the same country that birth this genre (Afrobeat) is on fire right now,” Tiwa Savage stated.

“You cannot ignore this,” Savage added after days of protests in Nigeria without a word from Beyonce.

However, Tina Knowles responded to Tiwa Savage’s message which ignited an attack on Beyonce with many claiming that the superstar deliberately distanced herself from the #EndSARS movement.

In a statement released just an hour after Beyonce broke silence on Instagram, Tina stated that the pressure mounted on her daughter to speak on social media was “irritating.”

“For all of you couch internet activist, don’t flatter yourselves She never does anything she does not want to do!!!! Your noise is like that of a small gnat irritating yes! but weak not powerful! God Bless you though,” Tina wrote on her verified Instagram page.

Tina also thanked her daughter for taking her time before lending her voice to the call against brutality in Nigeria.

“Thanks for quietly researching, identifying vetting, and supporting organizations on the ground!! Thanks for continuing the work to really have a plan to make a difference not just talking.”