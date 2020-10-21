Ansu Fati and Pedro González López (Pedri) made history in Barcelona’s 5-1 thrashing of Ferencvaros in their first group match.

The pair became the first U-18s to both score in a Champions League match.

Ansu Fati scored a goal and made an assist in his contribution to Barcelonas 5 – 1 mauling of Ferencvaros.

Barca were looking for an instant return to form in their European opener after falling to a surprise loss on Saturday at the hands of Getafe in La Liga.

They could not have asked for a happier evening as the Hungarian side were overwhelmed at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi struck first for his side after 27 minutes, converting from the penalty spot after being fouled in the area.

Fati scored the second goal as he volleyed in the net from Frenkie de Jong’s cross. establishing a comfortable cushion for Barcelona.

Following his goal, Fati turned provider with a neat backheel to play in Philippe Coutinho for Barca’s third of the evening against Ferencvaros.

A red card for Gerard Pique and subsequent penalty for the Hungarians, converted by Igor Kharatin, reduced the deficit to 3-1, leaving the 10-man hosts to see out the final minutes at a numerical disadvantage.

That did not seem to slow them down, though, with another 17-year-old later finding his name on the scoresheet.

The new signing from Las Palmas made it 4-1 after coming off the bench for Fati while Ousmane Dembele added a fifth in the final minutes to complete the rout for Barca.