By Muhaimin Olwoporoku

President Muhammadu Buhari’s friend, Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby has condemned shooting at peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday.

The cleric, in a post on his Twitter page expressed condemnation at the shooting as other world leaders reacted to the unfortunate incident.

Justin Welby also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that lives were protected immediately. He said he mourned for Nigeria and prayed that God saves Nigeria.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the reported deliberate shooting of unarmed protesters in #Lagos and other parts of #Nigeria.

“I have urged President @MBuhari directly to ensure that lives are protected – and I say that again now.

“I mourn for Nigeria. May God save Nigeria, he tweeted.