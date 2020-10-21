By Jethro Ibileke

There was pandemonium in parts of Benin, Edo State on Wednesday, when anti-riot policemen shot sporadically to disperse #EndSARS protesters along Benin/Agbor Road, by Winners Church.

The incident which occurred at ab 10.30 am, caused commotion and panic among residents of the area.

It was gathered that the security operatives who were heading in the direction of Agbor, ordered the protesters who blocked the road to open the way for them, but met stiff resistance.

They were said to have shot severally to disperse the crowd of protesters who scampered in various directions.

Not satisfied, the police operative descended on a black-colored Lexus RX330 with registration number Edo: AKA 235 RZ, parked beside the road, in front of the Winners Church.

They were said to have shattered the side windows and the front and back wind shield, shot the four tyres of the vehicle to demobilise it.

They were also said to have looted everything contained in the vehicle, including a power generating set, musical equipment and other things used by the protesters for their carnival processions.

Moments after the policemen left the scene, the protesters mobilized back to the same spot with more men joining them.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the incident, four expended bullets were found at the front tyre of the vehicle, with a visible hole bored by one of the bullets on the alloy rim of the car.