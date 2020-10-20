By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for declaring curfew over unabated #EndSARS protests.

The position party in a statement on Tuesday described the move as confrontational and ill-advised, which could aggravate the agitations by the protesters.

PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, said, “The PDP opines that the decision is confrontational, ill-advised and capable of inflaming the already compressed “beast” in the peaceful demonstrators against Police brutality and other government-induced vices in the state.

“The governor must consequently take responsibility for any degeneration into maiming, killing and oppressive arrest.

“The governor has again shown that he acts copy and paste in governance,” Gani said.

According to him, the peculiarities of issues of agitations in the state are such that the governor only needs to act immediately rather than declaring curfew apparently because one or two governors did the same.

The spokesman said that Sanwo-Olu should have gone ahead to announce welfare supports for the officers in Police Command and declare the account of the Lagos State Security Trust Funds (LSSTF).

He said that the governor should stop toll collections in the state, announce at least 50 percent tuition fees reduction in all state government schools, and scrap or reduce, by at least 50 percent, charges of Alpha Beta.

Gani added that Sanwo-Olu should provide a discount by at least 40 percent on Lagos housing, reduce by at least 50 percent cost of all state-owned transportation within the state, and reduction of his emoluments and that of lawmakers to mention a few.

“If Gov. Sanwo-Olu does these in 48 hours, these protesters will calm down,” Gani said.

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the state from 4pm Tuesday, as the peaceful #EndSARS protest turned violent.

The Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said during a media briefing at Lagos House, Marina, that nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets.

The state government on Monday announced the closure of schools for the safety of pupils and teachers as #EndSARS agitations intensified.