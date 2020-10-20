Okafor Ifiebor/Port Harcourt

Nyesom Wike led Rivers Government on Monday evening claimed it has received an intelligence report that the Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to infiltrate Tuesday’s #EndSARS protest in the state to cause the destruction of lives and property.

It however did not provide any evidence to back the obviously wild allegation.

Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications alleged that APC and the Minister of Transportation are recruiting protesters who would be carrying placards with inscriptions: ” # EndSARS,” and “End Unemployment” to cause the planned mayhem.

“It is worthy of note that #EndSARS protest in the State has not only been peaceful but has also received overwhelming support from the government and people of the State.

“Surprisingly, Rotimi Amaechi who did everything to frustrate the implementation of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that indicted SARS Operatives in the State is now turning around to “support” # EndSARS protest.

“We wish to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Rotimi Amaechi, who is not happy that Rivers State has remained peaceful since the nation-wide protests began, to order.

“Rivers State also called on Security Agencies to be aware of the plot by Amaechi and his cohorts to hijack the# EndSARS protest.

“Local Government Chairmen are to remain alert and ensure that youths in their Local Government Areas are not used to carry out any form of destruction.

“Rivers youths, who are the genuine and patriotic protesters, must understand the evil antics of these enemies of the State and reject their ulterior motives.

“Our detractors do not want us to enjoy the peace that the government and security agencies have worked very hard to achieve. We must resist their devilish plots by remaining law-abiding.

“We remain irrevocably committed to our stand against the atrocities of the now-disbanded SARS.

“All well-meaning citizens of the State are hereby advised to vehemently oppose any attempt by any individual or group to make our dear State to suffer violence.”

Our correspondent could not verify or get a reaction from APC or the Transportation Minister about the late-night Rivers Government’s claim.