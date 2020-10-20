Michael Adeshina

Mr. Agboola Ajayi has ruled out the option of resigning from his position as deputy governor of Ondo State despite pressure from his boss Rotimi Akeredolu.

Ajayi, who was candidate of Zenith Labour Party in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, said he remains the deputy governor till 23rd February 2021 because Ondo peple who voted him in 2016 have not requested for his resignation.

He made his position clear on the issue on Tuesday through a statement by his media aide, Allen Sowore.

The statement reads, “The deputy governor was elected together with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) by the good people of Ondo State in 2016. That four years mandate given to both men will not end until 23rd February 2021.

“The news of his impending resignation is being sponsored by the governor through the propaganda machinery and machinations of Ondo State Ministry of Information as a subterfuge in preparation for a macabre plan to put the deputy governor’s forged signature on a prepared resignation letter.

“The general public should be wary of these latest antics and desperation of the governor to remove his deputy by all means and at any cost illegally.

“The people of Ondo State, who voted for Agboola Ajayi as deputy governor in 2016 have not asked him to resign or quit the government.

“Therefore, he has no reason whatsoever to relinquish the people’s mandate, which of course is limited by term/time, democratically bestowed upon him.”