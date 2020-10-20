Paris Saint Germain manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said that his team did not play at their best level in their 2-1 defeat at home by Manchester United in the Champions League.

He described the match as one of PSG’s worst matches.

Tuchel said PSG did not play as they usually do throughout the match.

“It was not our level, I can’t say why but it was not our level in moving the ball, in possession, in challenges, in intensity. It was by far one of our worst games.”

The French giants despite being the dominant side were defeated in their opening Champions League clash against Manchester United.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford dealt the blow for the English team.

United took the lead in the match at the 24th minute after Fernandes scored from the penalty spot.

The match ended 1-0 in the first half as PSG managed to equalize in 10 minutes into the second half. Anthony Martial scored an own goal.

However, towards the end of the game, at the 87th minute, Marcus Rashford managed to get a goal for united after a pass from substitute Paul Pogba.