How time flies! Ifeanyi Adeleke is celebrating his 1st birthday and over 8000 hours of life today.

His proud dad, Davido gave him a shoutout on his Instagram page and Twitter page.

The Award-winning entertainer Davido is clearly filled with joy as he showered prayers on his son.

“Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr !!! Today a king was born!! 🤴!! May you become more than me in Jesus’ name! LOVE YOU SON,” Davido wrote.

Ifeanyi is the first child of David and his wife Chioma Rowland.

The celebrity couple welcomed the boy, on Sunday (20-10-2019), in an undisclosed hospital in the United Kingdom.