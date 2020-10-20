By Preye Campbell

Bruno Fernandes has been handed the captain’s armband as Manchester United face French champions Paris Saint-Germain in their first UEFA Champions League game this season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made Fernandes the team’s captain after injury to regular skipper Harry Maguire forced him out of the trio to Paris.

Fernandes has been a revelation since his arrival from Sporting in the January transfer window, scoring 12 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

He also ended the campaign as the club’s joint highest goal creator in the Premier League, sharing the honour with Marcus Rashford with seven assists.

This term, the 26-year-old has picked up where he left off, registering three goals ib five assists.

“Bruno has come in and had great impact with all the stats showing that,” Solskjaer told reporters ahead of the clash in Paris.

“His performances have been receiving real great praise as well. He has not changed the team, but he has sparked the team.”

Fernandes admitted he had no prior knowledge of Solskjaer’s decision.

“I was not expecting this, I have found out the same time as you,” Fernandes said.

“For me it’s an honour. I will be captain for my team-mates and to be captain of Manchester United is an important achievement for me.

“But I think everyone is the captain. Everyone needs to help and be a leader in their own way; leadership is different in every player. Tomorrow will not be about me but the team.

“Leading is every day in the training ground, every game and everyone is doing their job to lead the team in the way they think is best.”

United are drawn alongside PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir in their Champions League group.