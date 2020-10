Soldiers and policemen have mounted checkpoints around some communities near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

This was apparently to forestall the breakdown of law and order as the protests against the scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force continues.

The security officers mounted checkpoints around Kuje, Soka, and parts of Lugbe which are communities adjoining the Shehu Yar’Adua Expressway leading to the Abuja airport.