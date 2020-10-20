By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned the shooting in Lekki at #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday.

According to the Non-governmental Organization, authorities has a duty to protect the right, dignity, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly of everyone.

The NGO called on the authorities to immediately probe into the shooting at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate plaza by security agents or suspects and ensure they are brought to justice.

SERAP said that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is obliged to respect and protect the rights of people peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

They urged the international community to press the government to stop the assaults.