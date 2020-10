By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former housemate of the Big Brother Naija lockdown edition, Tolani Shobajo aka Tolanibaj has turned 28 years today.

Tolanibaj was born in the US on October 20, 1992. After schooling and living abroad for more than a decade, she moved to Nigeria.

The 28-year-old is a YouTube vlogger and has worked with several entertainment companies and brands including Universal Music Group, Aristokrat Records, Tooexclusive, Pulse TV, etc.

See more photos below