By Ikenna Uwadileke

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has expressed sadness over the death of former Justice of the Court of Appeal, Abai Ikwechegh.

Kalu, in a condolence message on Tuesday, stressed that the late jurist, who died at the age of 97, lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by members of the bar and bench.

Describing the deceased as a forthright, bold and incorruptible jurist, the former governor of Abia said that the demise of Justice Ikwechegh remained a big loss to the legal profession and Nigeria at large.

While admonishing members of the Ikwechegh family to uphold the good deeds of their late patriarch, Kalu noted that the deceased demonstrated discipline, integrity and dedication in all his endeavours.

“On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Chief (Mrs) Mary Ikwechegh over the demise of her husband and former Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Abai Ikwechegh.

“The late jurist was a man of honour in all its ramifications. He was forthright, selfless and incorruptible. The late Justice Ikwechegh upheld the tenets of his profession.

“He lived an exemplary life anchored on justice, fairness and equity. The late statesman will be remembered for his contributions to jurisprudence in Nigeria,’’ Kalu said.

He prayed to God to rest the soul of Justice Ikwechegh and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

In a statement issued by Chief Ibe Ikwechegh on behalf of the family said that the late jurist died at the age of 97.

Late Ikwechegh was born in September 1923 in Igbere, Bende Local Government Area of Abia to Chief Ogbonnaya Ikwechegh, a merchant and a warrant chief.

After his early education in Igbere and Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar, Ikwechegh taught briefly at Owo in present-day Ondo State and Western Boys High School in Benin City and Enitona College in Port Harcourt.

He later trained in Kensington College, England and qualified as a lawyer in 1955 and was called to the English Bar in the same year.

The late jurist was of the Lincolns Inn Barrister at Law, practised briefly in Aba and in 1959 set up practice in Jos.

He was appointed a magistrate in 1962 and in 1972 a judge of the East Central State and later became a judge of the Imo State Judiciary and acted severally as the Chief Judge of the state.

In 1982, he was appointed a justice of the Court of Appeal from where he retired voluntarily in 1988.

NAN