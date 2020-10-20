Popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has announced the passing of her daughter and only child, Aladi Godgifts Ameh.

The star actress who is a single mum made this known in a post she shared on her Instagram page on the 20th of October, 2020 while not declaring what led to the death of her only child.

She wrote: “Fams!!! My lovely people ❤. Pray for me🙏

My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today.😭😭💔💔

Aladi Godgifts Ameh

@lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now?😭😭😭 Ladi how you want make i do na?

I will be strong 💪!! GOD Has to help me.”

Ada Ameh became a mother at the age of 14.

She is a native of Idoma in Benue State, Nigeria. She found her way into Nollywood in 1996 via Zeb Ejiro production where she got her first acting role in the chartbuster movie, ‘Domitila’

Ada became popular for her role as ‘Emu Johnson’ in the family Sitcom, ‘The Johnsons’