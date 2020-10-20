The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) as an essential service provider to tenements of Lagos state has reiterated its commitment to a cleaner and sustainable environment, despite any situation.

The Authority made this known in a press statement on Monday, highlighting that highway cleaners and PSP operators have been equipped to continue rendering holistic waste management services to the generality of residents and visitors in the State.

LAWMA, however, pointed out that, in light of the current challenges and situation, it has become increasingly impossible for our highway sanitation, street sweepers and indeed the PSP operators to have unhindered access to carry out their assigned duties and responsibilities, which is cleaning and evacuation of wastes from their respected areas of jurisdictions.

“While assuring Lagosians and all tenements of our continued service, we want to crave your indulgence, patience and understanding, that, as soon as the situation is better and once unfettered access can be gained, our operations will resume in earnest and full dispensation of waste management will be assured,” the statement read.

The Authority implored the populace to shun all forms of indiscriminate dumping of waste on the roads, canals and other unauthorized locations, which poses a lot of hazards to the environment and people who live in it.

We also commend all role model residents that have helped maintain the cleanliness standards over the last few days.

For inquiries on waste management operations and PSP related issues, please call LAWMA toll-free 07080601020.