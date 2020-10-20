By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Waste Management Agency, LAWMA, has condemned attack on its personnel by #EndSARS protesters.

The agency, in a statement issued by Akinleye Hakeem, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, on Tuesday said its attention had been drawn to an unfortunate and avoidable incident in which some of PSP trucks, were attacked and damaged by protesters in the cause of discharging there duty of waste evacuation across the city.

“This is in spite of visible difficulties associated with the ongoing protests, our ever dedicated sweepers and PSP operators defy all odds to carry out their legitimate duties.

“It is therefore unfortunate that those who offer essential services such as continuous collection of waste generated across the city are attacked for carrying this legitimate services.

“It is in that vein that we condemn in its strongest terms, that it is totally unacceptable to attack law abiding citizens who are only carrying out services that are beneficial to all.

“The continuous collection of garbage is an essential part of ensuring a clean, healthy and condusive environment which is one of the important pillar of the THEMES agenda of Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” it said.

The statement added that the management of LAWMA is appealling to the good people of Lagos State to support and ensure that essential service providers like LAWMA were allowed to discharge their responsibilities to the citizens of Lagos without fear of harassment and molestation.

“We want to say to Lagosians to bear with us as we continue to ensure we get to you and collect your trash. In the meantime please ensure your garbage is contained in the most hygienic matter while you wait for our PSP operators.

“LAWMA is totally committed to ensuring that every nook and cranny of the State continues to receive attention from our operatives. We appeal to residents to support our efforts and urge those bent on fomenting troubles to turn a new leaf, because a cleaner and healthier environment is for the benefit of all.

“For waste management and PSP related issues in your area, please call our toll-free numbers 07080601020 and 617,” it said.