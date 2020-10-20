Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has expressed satisfaction with his side’s performance as they were held to a goalless draw by Spanish side, Sevilla.

Lampard acknowledged that Sevilla are a very good team who won the Europa League last season and impressed against Bayern Munich in the Super Cup. He said he loved Chelsea’s defense as they were very good and he is happy with the point.

The result excites Lampard as Chelsea have since last season been facing defensive problems and conceding several goals as a result. A cleansheet and a point from the manager against the Spanish giant was enough for the manager.

Chelsea, although they were at home, remained the underdog in the match as Sevilla dominated possession (56 Percent, 44 Percent). Chelsea however, had more shots on target (4,3) compared to the Spanish club.

All teams in Chelsea Champions League group remain level as Rennes and Krasnodar also played each other to a 1-1 draw.