Youth calling for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Tuesday took over the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The protests in continuation of the nationwide protests blocked the road as early as 7 am.

There is now massive gridlock in the area which left many travellers with little or no choice than to abort their journey and return home.

